LEFT’S WAR ON CHILDREN: How many times have we all heard some lefty defend another proposed expansion of federal bureaucratic power as needed because “it’s for the children”?

But an editorial today in Issues & Insights suggests that, between the Pandemic, masking, virtual classrooms, incessant indoctrination about racism and sexuality, and transgenderism, it’s becoming clear to everyone that the Left is waging ideological war on the children.

“According to ​​an online medical journal, the University of Calgary has determined there was a spike ‘in emergency department visits for attempted suicide and suicide ideation among children and adolescents’ during the period of ‘social isolation’ that coincides with the pandemic lockdowns. The university conducted a meta-analysis of 42 studies representing more than 11 million pediatric emergency department visits in 18 countries, and compared ‘the data on visits prior to the pandemic with those that took place during the pandemic, up to July 2021.’

“Researchers found ‘a 22 percent increase in children and adolescents going to emergency departments for suicide attempts, and an 8 percent increase in visits for suicide ideation,’ even though there was ‘a 32 percent reduction in pediatric emergency department visits for any health-related reasons during the pandemic.’”

