OF VACCINES AND VIRUSES: Burundi officials detect polio outbreak linked to vaccine. “Health officials in Burundi have declared an outbreak of polio linked to the vaccine, the first time the paralytic disease has been detected in the East African country for more than three decades. . . . The virus that sickened the children was found to be a mutated strain of polio that initially came from an oral vaccine. The Burundi government declared the polio outbreak to be a national public health emergency and plans to start an immunization campaign within weeks, aimed at protecting all children up to age seven.”

This has been a known risk of the live virus vaccine since its inception, but it seems like we’re seeing more of this now. Or maybe we’re just hearing about it more.