AGAIN, ABOUT TIME: Dutch farmer protest party: from nowhere to shared largest party in the Senate; meanwhile, France, Italy.
This is a worldwide fight.
AGAIN, ABOUT TIME: Dutch farmer protest party: from nowhere to shared largest party in the Senate; meanwhile, France, Italy.
This is a worldwide fight.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.