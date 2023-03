LOCAL CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS A TARGET-RICH ENVIRONMENT FOR CCP: First, there was then-Councilman-turned-Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), then the big bucks donated to former LA Mayor Eric Garcetti’s “Mayor’s Fund” by two guys with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

And now it’s reported by Chuck Ross of the Washington Free Beacon that Garcetti’s successor in the Mayor’s office, former Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), recently met with a key figure in China’s influence operations in the U.S.