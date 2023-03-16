PRIMER ON WHO IS ACTUALLY ANTI-RACISM: Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a 2007 opinion striking down race-based quotas in public schools that “the way to stop discriminating on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

More recently, Critical Race Theory (CRT) huckster Ibram X. Kendi wrote in his 2019 book “the only remedy to racist discrimination is anti-racist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”

Rather stark, no? Those contrasting quotes are included in this superb Freedom Matters video from the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) in connection with the legal defense foundation’s representation of five parents challenging CRT-based policies in the Albemarle County (Va.) public schools.

Josue Sierra, the articulate young Hispanic narrator of that video, has recently made the big jump to form his own marketing firm. Very smart guy who wants to make more videos like that for important freedom-loving causes. Our side needs to cultivate and encourage such talent.