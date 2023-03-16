STANFORD HAS BECOME PATHETIC: Full Audio Confirms Stanford Law School Students Shouted Down Conservative Judge In Violation Of Policy. “Leftist legal trolls tried to portray the shout-down as contrived by Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, exaggerated, and the video out of context. The full audio, however, proves it was as bad if not worse than the video showed.”

The behavior of the students was disgraceful, but the real disgrace is the weakness of the administrators’ response. They act as if the students have some sort of moral authority, which they do not. And a few expulsions would put an end to this sort of thing. Lots of work and tears goes into getting into a top law school. The students are being raised to think their actions have no consequences, though, and that’s the biggest disservice of all, to them, and to society at large.