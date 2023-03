RACIAL CLASSIFICATION IN AMERICA IS INSANE AND A REIFICATION OF THE OLD ONE DROP RULE: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America.

This wouldn’t matter so much if it were a matter of small talk at parties. But since we insist on running a system of racial spoils, it makes the whole thing stink.

I suggest we drop the perverse incentive of treating people differently because of their skin color. And then let people call themselves whatever they wish.