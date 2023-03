IT’S ROLL LEFT TO DIE: Silicon Valley Bank Doubled Down on Far-Left Policies Despite Hundreds of Millions in Losses.

As I’ve pointed out before, this used to work great. You could destroy a company or institution through sheer incompetence, but if you went out as a hero of the left, other hard left places would pick you up and promote you. Now pickings for virtue signalers are slimmer. Not gone, but slimmer. But they still use the same strategy.