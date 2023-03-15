PEOPLE WHO HAVE NEVER OWNED SLAVES PAYING TO PEOPLE WHO WERE NEVER SLAVES IN A JURISDICTION THAT NEVER ALLOWED SLAVERY: San Francisco Board of Supervisors Open to Idea of $5 Million Payouts for Reparations.
Clownworld!
