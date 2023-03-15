TEACH WOMEN NOT TO LIE ABOUT RAPE! (CONT’D): Stanford University employee charged with lying about campus rapes. “A Stanford University employee who claimed that she was raped twice on campus was charged with lying about the alleged sexual assaults, prosecutors said. Authorities unearthed alleged evidence showing that Jennifer Ann Gries made up the bogus accusations about a co-worker whom she also falsely claimed to be dating.”

Stanford is looking to be a cesspit of craziness. “In January of this year, Gries admitted to investigators that she lied about being raped because she was angry at her co-worker. Greis said she felt that her co-worker gave her ‘false intention’ and turned her friends against her, according to prosecutors.”

He should sue:

The saga “scarred” him and the false accusations took a toll on him, especially during a time when he was caring for his gravely ill mother who later died. The man, a victim in the ordeal, was able to also provide evidence that corroborated his whereabouts, authorities said. He told investigators, “This is disgusting. I don’t feel human. I don’t feel human at all.” Gries was charged on Monday with two felony counts of perjury and two misdemeanor counts of inducing false evidence.

Just to make a point.