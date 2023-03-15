GREAT MOMENTS IN MORAL EQUIVALENCE: VP Harris’s husband likens outraged parents at school board meetings to hatred that led to the Holocaust.

While speaking about how to combat anti-Semitism, Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, first gentleman Doug Emhoff, likened the hate that led to the Holocaust to the frustrations of parents at school board meetings.

Emhoff, who is Jewish, made the at SXSW* in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, while recounting a recent trip to a concentration camp.

I met one woman who was saved in the Holocaust in Germany, settled in Ukraine, and is now a refugee again back in Berlin,” Emhoff recalled to Symone Sanders, a former aide to Vice President Kamala Harris, who was leading the interview.