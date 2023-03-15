SHOCKER: College Professor: Despite Campus Obsession With ‘Safe Spaces,’ Students Are Writing About Violent Fantasies, Suicide.

While college campuses are obsessing over “safe spaces” and diversity, equity, and inclusion, one professor noticed that students are becoming less happy and much angrier.

Mary Gaitskill, a novelist who teaches creative writing courses as a visiting professor at several universities, made the observations in an article for the Chronicle of Higher Education. Gaitskill said that despite constant efforts to make campuses “safe,” students in her classes, especially white males, are writing violent and degenerate fantasies, and many students have spent time in mental institutions.