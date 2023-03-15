JUDGES IGNORE CHILD ABUSE EVIDENCE, KIDS DIE: That’s the summary of an investigation by The Epoch Times’ Alice Giordano, who found that more than 900 kids have been murdered by a parent since 2008. And the killer is typically the father, as was the case in all but four of the 53 cases in 2022.

A too-common element in these cases, according to Giordano, is judges who ignore evidence of patterns of child abuse that preceded the murders. This is the kind of investigative news reporting that is heart-breaking but absolutely essential in a civil society.