21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Woman claims she married herself, then wants divorce 24 hours later. “A Twitter user who goes by Sofi said she bought a wedding dress and baked a wedding cake so she could marry herself, but only a day later, announced she’s divorcing herself because she ‘can’t take it anymore.'”
