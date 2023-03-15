IMAGINE BIDEN STANDING NEXT TO AN ELEPHANT: He’s pointing at it and insisting “that is NOT an elephant.” Would you believe him? Joseph Simonson and Thaleigha Rampersad of the Washington Free Beacon report that almost nobody is believing Biden when he claims ‘that is NOT a bailout” regarding SVB and Signature Bank.

Not even The Washington Post, New York Times, Vox or NPR are buying Biden’s insistence that he’s not using federal tax dollars to bailout two huge banks that just happen to number among their investors, board members and depositors hordes of Democratic donors. You ain’t flyin’ when Post/Times/Vox/NPR ain’t buy-in’ is the bottom line here.