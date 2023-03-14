PROGRESS NOW CONSISTS OF FERTILIZING OUR FIELDS WITH HUMAN WASTE: Your poop is useful. Meet the father-son team creating ‘humanure:’ Why does Americans’ poop rot in landfills when it could be fertilizing farms and parks? Okay, the piece is paywalled, so I’m just reacting to the headline. But it does feel like a lot of progress today consists of some sort of return to the medieval.
