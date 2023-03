NEW ON MY SUBSTACK: Losing My Religion? Reflections on falling away from unbridled tech-optimism.

UPDATE: Jeffrey Carter has thoughts in response. “When Glenn writes about the 1990s, we assumed that most people in government were competent. We have seen a lot of upheaval and change since then. By the 2020s, we know those same people aren’t competent and have an agenda that is unconstitutional. They are the people Nietzche writes about.”

As always, if you like my essay, please subscribe.