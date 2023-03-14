NO TOLERANCE HERE: A new survey for the Alliance Defending Freedom’s (ADF) Viewpoint Diversity Score Index finds three of every five Americans keep their religious and political views to themselves for fear of suffering negative consequences in the workplace.

“Many employees, the survey indicates, worry about workplace repercussions for expressing deeply held views both at work and even while off the clock. For example, 3 out of 5 respondents say that respectfully expressing religious or political viewpoints would ‘likely or somewhat likely’ carry negative consequences at work, while 1 in 4 say they know someone who has experienced negative consequences for respectfully expressing their religious and political viewpoints,” ADF said.

Remember when Americans used to say “Hey, it’s a free country”?