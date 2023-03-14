March 14, 2023

AARP PUSHES ‘FAMILY FRIENDLY’ DRAG QUEEN HOURS: Not sure how promoting drag queen hours helps America’s largest seniors group, but AARP has been an integral part of the Left’s campaign to normalize sexualized cross-dressing displays, according to a report from AMAC.  That’s AMAC as in the Association of Mature American Citizens.

