IF IT SEEMS LIKE THEY JUST WANT TO MAKE YOUR LIFE WORSE, IT’S BECAUSE THEY JUST WANT TO MAKE YOUR LIFE WORSE: Manufacturers, Customers Lash Out at Biden’s ‘Climate Friendly’ Washing Machine Regulations: “When you’re squeezing all you can out of the efficiency in terms of electricity use and water … you by definition either make the appliance worse or slower.”

Making ordinary people’s lives worse isn’t an unfortunate side effect of achieving a goal, it is the goal.