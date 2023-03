OKAY, SO IGNORE CLIMATE CHANGE AND RUN THE DIRTIEST INDUSTRY IN THE WORLD? Biden’s Secretary of Energy say’s U.S. can “learn” from China on Climate Change.

Note I do not believe “climate change” as human-caused is a) proven b)inimical to life on Earth c) anything but same old socialist boondoggle. But I still think we don’t need the level of pollution China has. In fact the only thing China has to teach us is “awful example of what not to do.