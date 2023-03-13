THE PROBLEM IS NOT THIS DEAN OF DIVERSITY. THE PROBLEM IS THAT THE POSITION EXISTS AT ALL: Firing Diversity Dean Over Judge Shout-Down May Help Stanford Law School Escape Consequences Of Its Toxic DEI Culture.

No, there is no proof, scientific or otherwise that diversity helps or enhances anything. The only diversity that has the potential to do that is diversity of points of view, which is not what this “diversity” is. And even diversity of points of view has limits. Astronomers shouldn’t be required to hire flat Earthers.

As it stands, right now “diversity” positions are political officer positions for the left. And that’s how they work. So, they’re the problem.