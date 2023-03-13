I’VE NOTICED A LOT OF ADS FOR HOW TO GET YOUR CLOTHES TO NOT STINK AGAIN: Manufacturers, Customers Lash Out at Biden’s ‘Climate Friendly’ Washing Machine Regulations.
I want our government to stop its war on things that work.
I’VE NOTICED A LOT OF ADS FOR HOW TO GET YOUR CLOTHES TO NOT STINK AGAIN: Manufacturers, Customers Lash Out at Biden’s ‘Climate Friendly’ Washing Machine Regulations.
I want our government to stop its war on things that work.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.