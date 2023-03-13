STANFORD REVIEW: Fire Tirien Steinbach. “Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Stanford Law School Dean Jenny Martinez rightly apologized to Judge Duncan on Saturday, stating that ‘what happened was inconsistent with our policies on free speech.’ But at the center of the debacle was not the group of unruly law students, but Stanford Law School’s own Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Tirien Steinbach.”