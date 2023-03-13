FLASHBACK: The Case for Love Socialism. “Shall we tolerate this outrageous situation where some people monopolise the attention and attraction of the opposite sex (or the same sex – we, progressives, don’t judge) while the great majority fight for scraps? Surely, it is not just and it is not equitable that a small minority of those with an unearned privilege (the good looks) should lord it over the aesthetically poor masses. The tiny rooting class greedily takes the lot, while the wanking classes are consigned to… well, you get the picture.”