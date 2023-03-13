SO MUCH FOR STANFORD’S ‘APOLOGY:’ You recall Stanford University officials sent a letter of apology to Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Kyle Duncan following the disruption by administrators and students of his talk before the Federalist Society chapter on the California campus.

But now the other shoes drops on the apology, according to the Washington Free Beacon’s Aaron Silbarium, who reports:

“Leaders of the Stanford Federalist Society received an email Saturday night from acting associate dean of students Jeanne Merino, who stood by silently as students disrupted Duncan’s talk. Merino pointed them to ‘resources that you can use right now to support your safety and mental health’ — and discouraged them from tweeting about the event ‘until this news cycle winds down.’

“Among the resources Merino to which pointed them was Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Tirien Steinbach, who took the podium from Duncan to talk about the ‘harm’ he’d caused — and whom Stanford condemned in its apology to Duncan, characterizing Steinbach’s intervention as ‘inappropriate.'”

One might well conclude the inmates are running the asylum known as the Stanford University Law School.