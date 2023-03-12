TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Oklahoma cheerleader coach who had sex with student 300 times was ‘manipulative and controlling’: cops. “Jennifer Hawkins allegedly told a student in 2017, ‘You’ll never forget this,’ before first sexual interaction while he watched soccer game. . . . Hawkins was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and sexual battery.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.