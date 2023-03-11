RFK JR ON REGULATORY CAPTURE: Never thought I’d be writing this, but in a lengthy Epoch TV interview with Jan Jekeilek, Robert Kennedy Jr. lays out in stunning detail the depth and profoundly harmful consequences of regulatory capture in public health. Kennedy is best known for his contrarian stance on vaccinations, but this interview makes clear there is much, much more to this guy.
