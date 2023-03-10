I DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU GUYS, BUT IF ALL HOPE REALLY WERE LOST, I PRAY I CAN GO OUT LIKE FABRIZIO QUATTROCCHI: Running With Matches.

I don’t know what the equivalent of that is for the situation the country is in, but I know right now not all hope is lost, and the best we can do is force them to obviously fraud in front of G-d and everyone, instead of giving them a seeming willing majority. Because as the late great Jerry Pournelle often reminded me: Despair is a sin. It’s also a liar. Half the time there’s no reason to despair.