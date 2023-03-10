DAVID LAT: Yale Law Is No Longer #1—For Free-Speech Debacles: Congratulations, Stanford Law, you’re the new poster child for intolerance.

Associate Dean Tirien Steinbach should be fired for this disgraceful treatment of a guest at the law school, and her direct role in it.

Meanwhile, from Judge Duncan: “I do feel bad—and outraged—for the Stanford FedSoc students. They are awesome people who just want to invite interesting judges to come talk to them. They’re a small group, obviously way outnumbered. They are the ones who lack power and status at Stanford Law. It’s ridiculous that they can’t get treated with civility, and it’s grotesquely unfair.”

Plus: “I get the protesters, they are socialized into thinking the right approach to a federal judge you don’t agree with is to call him a f**ker and make jokes about his sex life. Awesome. I don’t care what they think about my sex life. But it took a surreal turn when the associate dean of DEI got up to speak…. She opens up her portfolio and lo and behold, there is a printed speech. It was a set up—and the fact that the administration was in on it to a certain degree makes me mad.”

Plus: “You don’t invite someone to your campus to scream and hurl invective at them. Did I speak sharply to some of the students? I did. Do I feel sorry about it? I don’t.”

No one should feel bad about speaking harshly to spoiled, entitled children, which is what they were.

But people on the right should thank those children for doing more to weaken and marginalize our elite institutions than anyone on the right could ever manage.

And in the Stanford students’ — well, not defense, exactly — as Judge Duncan said, “they are socialized into thinking the right approach to a federal judge you don’t agree with is to call him a f**ker and make jokes about his sex life.” That’s the fault of Stanford Law — for admitting people like that, and for allowing, and even encouraging, them to behave that way.

Question for the experts: Would a federal civil rights action would lie against both Stanford Law and the student protesters, for a conspiracy to violate civil rights?