I THINK FEDERAL JUDGES SHOULD ADD STANFORD LAW TO THE CLERK BOYCOTT LIST: Stanford University Disgraces Itself.

I didn’t think it was possible for Stanford University to sink any lower into the woke abyss, but they have found a way. This week the Stanford Law Federalist Society invited Fifth Circuit Judge Kyle Duncan to speak. A mob of students decided to heckle him such that he could not speak.

Judge Duncan requested that an administrator come and address the situation, and hence arrived Tirien Steinbach, Stanford’s Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Who then took the side of the heckling students, lecturing Judge Duncan about how his rulings and views inflicted “harm” on Stanford’s students.