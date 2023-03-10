WHEN ARE YOU EVER GONNA USE THIS? OFTEN. A defense of liberal education you can use to bolster this inevitable argument with your kids. (I still think they should replace high school calculus with statistics, at least for the 90% of us who
aren’t total nerds will never understand it, though.)
March 10, 2023
