TRANSPARENCY: House Votes 419-0 To Declassify All Intel On COVID Origins. “The Senate voted unanimously last week to approve a similar measure. The bill would require the declassification and release of all intelligence related to the origins of COVID and the virus’ possible connections to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) within 90 days of receiving the president’s signature.”
