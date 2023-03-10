JEFF GOLDSTEIN: Of Cabbages and Kings. “We have all seen, in similar instances, political rioters favored by the political elite who were arrested by police, then released almost immediately and en masse. We have witnessed the double standard in justice being meted out. And to some of us, the perception is that, not only are we living in a two-tiered justice system, but that most reprehensibly, this hierarchy isn’t even much hidden any longer. It just is, and there’s not a damn thing we in the cellar can do about it. So right now, we should be worried less about how the legacy media will present GOP members who arrange to meet with prisoners, or who can now view footage Jan 6 committee members never viewed, and care more that in the United States of America, there are political prisoners — who also happen to be US citizens — being denied real due process.”