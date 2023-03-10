A FRIEND COMMENTS: “THEY THOUGHT THEY COULD IMPROVE STONER’S DESIGN!” The not-really Next Generation Weapons Program.

On all key technical measures, the Next Generation Squad Weapons program is imploding before Army’s very eyes. The program is on mechanical life support, with its progenitors at the Joint Chiefs obstinately now ramming the program through despite spectacularly failing multiple civilian-sector peer reviews almost immediately upon commercial release.

Indeed the rifle seems cursed from birth. Even the naming has failed.

Our military is mostly good at pronouns now.

Plus: “Starting from a highly dubious intellectual, strategic and tactical baseline, the NGSW program is now failing mechanically and ballistically at once. Army came out hard with the program’s aims and expectations, unreasonably so, practically declaring a War on Physics from the outset.”

Physics always wins.