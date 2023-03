THIS WOULD BE A GAME-CHANGER WORLDWIDE IF IT PANS OUT: Kenya’s announcement to expand use of landmark malaria vaccine gives hope to millions.

Malaria doesn’t just kill people, it saps them of energy. Until the 1940s, East Tennessee, where I live, had malaria. The stereotype of the lazy hillbilly is based in part on so many having malaria. Once it was eradicated (*cough* DDT *cough*) things changed.