BRING BACK TERPINE HYDRATE WITH CODEINE: As African children died, doctors fought to get toxic Indian cough syrup banned. “When completed with help from the World Health Organization (WHO), the tests showed the medicines contained extremely dangerous levels of the toxins and had been sold in bottles wrongly labelled as WHO-approved, Reuters found. Pharmaceutical experts have warned for years about lax oversight of drugs made in India, whose industry supplies nearly half of the generic medicines used in Africa. India’s health regulator says it found no fault with the medicines.”

I wonder who thought it was a good idea to have most of the world’s medicines made in places like India and China?