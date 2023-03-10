I REMEMBER ALL THE FEMINIST TRIUMPHALISM ABOUT CREATING BABIES WITHOUT SPERM. BUT NOW: The mice with two dads: scientists create eggs from male cells.
Next: A man needs a woman like a fish needs a bicycle?
