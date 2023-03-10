I HAVEN’T READ THE OPINION, BUT FROM THE NEWS ACCOUNTS IT JUST SOUNDED WRONG: Federal Court Issues Flawed Decision Striking Down Missouri Gun Sanctuary Law. As I understand it, it just forbids Missouri law enforcement from cooperating with the feds. States can’t actively interfere with the federal government, but under the Tenth Amendment they also can’t be forced to execute its laws.
