IT REMINDS ME OF A TOWABLE VERSION OF ONE OF THOSE GM RVs FROM THE 70S: Airstream and Studio F.A. Porsche Reveal the Camping Trailer of the Future.
I guess there’s no point in making a towable version of the EM-50 Urban Assault Vehicle, though.
