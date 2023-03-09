CONSENT IS VITAL, ALSO IF YOU DON’T CONSENT TO SEX STUFF YOU DON’T LIKE THEN YOU’RE A BIGOT: Trans activists tell straight, gay people they can’t have ‘genital preferences.’
“Do the letters F, O mean anything to you?”
