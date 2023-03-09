WELL, GOOD: Limits to acetaminophen in prescription painkillers linked to drop in hospitalizations. I’ve never understood the point of adding acetominophen to opioids, which are vastly more powerful. The article says: “According to the study authors, the intended purpose of combining acetaminophen with an opioid was to enable doctors to expose patients to lower doses of each of the two drugs. Given the burgeoning opioid addiction crisis, that approach made sense. But researchers started to warn that at such high doses acetaminophen was proving toxic to the liver.”

Do tell.