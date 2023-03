HE VIEWS THIS AS A SIGN HOPE IS GONE: America’s blacklist culture: Survey finds almost half of America’s major corporations are eagerly willing to blacklist others.

He’s wrong. The same and far worse was going on under Woodrow Wilson and FDR. The difference is now we have the means to hear about it. And that’s why things are actually getting better. They just look worse. And that’s good, because you can’t fix what you don’t see.