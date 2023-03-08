DECOUPLING: Prestigious Pasteur Institute severs ties with China infectious disease lab. “The influential Pasteur Institute in Paris says it has suspended its partnership with the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), Beijing, and will cease to co-lead an institute in Shanghai, Nature has learnt.”
