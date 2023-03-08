THAT’S WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU FLUSH THE PUBLIC TRUST: Covid backlash hobbles public health and future pandemic response. “Health officials and governors in more than half the country are now restricted from issuing mask mandates, ordering school closures and imposing other protective measures or must seek permission from their state legislatures before renewing emergency orders, the analysis showed. The movement to curtail public health powers successfully tapped into a populist rejection of pandemic measures following widespread anger and confusion over the government response to covid.”