SURVEY FINDS MOST AMERICANS WANT TO KNOW TRUTH ABOUT COVID: A new I&I/TIPP survey finds that 69 percent want now-classified intelligence reports on the virus’ origin to be made public and 76 percent want a serious congressional investigation.

The survey of 1,370 registered voters nationwide has a 2.8 percent plus or minus margin of error and is full of strong signs that huge majorities of Americans want the truth and don’t believe what they’ve been told since January 2020 by federal officials.

Not coincidentally, House Republicans have mounted multiple Covid origin investigations, which are this week beginning to accelerate their digging. Considering all the other lies coming out of government in recent years, the phrase “target-rich environment” is taking on new meaning.