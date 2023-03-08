FROM SARAH A. HOYT: BARBARELLA, THE CENTER CANNOT HOLD, #1

A note: for reasons known only to the publisher, this was put in erotica comics. That’s false advertising in both directions. There are suggestions of lovemaking, but nothing is shown, not even full naked breasts. Pfui. PG-13. At worst. In this issue the worst is …. kissing.

BARBARELLA IS BACK IN A NEW STAR-SPANNING EPIC!

BARBARELLA SETS OUT ON A DESPERATE MISSION TO STOP INTERGALACTIC WAR BETWEEN GODLIKE BEINGS!

Beyond the edge of known space lies…the Unnamable. Myth? Gods? Malevolent force? No one knows. No one but the one force in the universe that can stand against the Unnameable: the Architects, hidden guides of our galaxy for untold eons.

Enter Barbarella, on a desperate quest to find and convince the Architects that a war with the Unnameable will spell the death of Every. Living. Thing.

Get ready for tension, excitement, espionage, and the secret of how to defeat an empire. Fun, romance, and cosmic adventure beyond the furthest reaches of the galaxy!