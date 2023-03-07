GIVEN THAT THE U.S. HAS NO RESERVES OF PETROLEUM TO SPEAK OF, THIS IS SMART: Why the US military plans to start making its own jet fuel. Traditional jet fuel is a petroleum product that comes from the ground, but it can also be created synthetically. Here’s how.

Oh, wait, that was Nazi Germany that didn’t have the reserves. We have craptons — maybe even metric craptons — of oil. Now if you can actually synthesize jet fuel at remote bases that might be worth doing, but we’ve never had trouble transporting fuel to where we need it.