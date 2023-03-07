WHEN YOU’VE LOST THE GUARDIAN — TO TRUMP: The Democrats botched the Ohio disaster response – and handed Trump a victory.

Buttigieg’s no-show in East Palestine reinforces the perception that the Democrats really don’t care. It didn’t help that on February 20, as East Palestine was still dealing with the fallout from the derailment, Biden made his surprise visit to Kyiv. “The biggest slap in the face,” Mayor Conaway called it on Fox News, adding, “that tells you right now he doesn’t care about us. He can send every agency he wants to, but I found out this morning that he was in Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there and not to us, and I’m furious.”

The perception that Democrats really don’t care exists because Democrats really don’t care.