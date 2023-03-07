REP. CORI BUSH ALLY IS 109 TRILLION YEARS OLD: And if you doubt that Nathaniel Davis — a privately paid security guard for the Missouri Democrat — is that old, well, you better be careful because he also has incredible powers, as described by the Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr:

“He claims he can summon tornadoes at will, cause earthquakes with his hate, and conduct blood rituals to bring ruin upon his enemies. An intergalactic master of psychic self-defense born 109 trillion years ago, his days, he says, are now spent tending to his crops and spreading anti-Semitic conspiracies.”

Oh, and another thing, Davis is a former member of the New Black Panther Party. If you don’t recognize the “Nathaniel Davis” name, perhaps you know him as “Aha Sen Plankhy.” I am not making this up and I know Kerr to be a solid journalist, so you can assume he’s not making it up, either.